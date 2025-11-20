President, PM to Attend Navy Events in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and a host of central and state ministers would participate in International Fleet Review, Milan, and other events from February 15 to February 25.

Officials of the Visakhapatnam district administration and Navy held discussions on Thursday on the arrangements to be made for the high-profile event.

Guests from about 100 friendly countries would be arriving and transportation and accommodation facilities would have to be provided to all of them.

Commodore Amy Mathew made a power point presentation on Fleet Review-2026, Milan management, arrival of guests and other aspects.

Milan Village programme would be held from February 15 to February 20. There would be an International Fleet Review under the patronage of the President on February 18, and a city parade on February 19, along with the Milan inauguration ceremony.

The Milan Harbour phase would be on February 19 and February 20; and the Sea phase from February 21 to February 25.

Many distinguished persons from within the country and naval delegates from over 100 countries would arrive for IFR and Milan. Hence, Mathew said, the development work of the roads within the NHAI and port area from Convent Junction to Maruti Junction, and from there to Naval Face and Harbour Face should be completed along with the flyover.

District collector Harendhira Prasad directed the officers of various departments to speed up the related works. The road work should be expedited and changes in oil and gas pipelines, changes in cables, and other processes should be carried out in a planned manner.

Security would be strict. Representatives of central agencies should coordinate with the police, and care should be taken to avoid any lapses, the collector said.