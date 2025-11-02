President, PM Condole Loss Of Lives In Srikakulam Temple Stampede

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her grief over the tragic stampede at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Kasibugga, in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred around 11:35 am, has claimed nine lives and left 15 others injured, with most victims being women, according to officials.

“Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured,” President Murmu wrote on X.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan has also expressed his anguish over the tragedy. In his message on X, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, describing the loss of lives as extremely distressing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow over the stampede and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Prime Minister announced ex gratia relief of `2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and `50,000 for those injured, to be disbursed from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).