President Murmu To Visit Tirumala On November 21

TIRUPATI: President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Tirumala on November 21 to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, as part of her two-day tour to the region.

According to the official itinerary, the President will first visit the Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanur on November 20, and later proceed to Tirumala. On November 21, following temple tradition, she will offer prayers at the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple before visiting the Sri Venkateswara temple for darshan.

In view of the President’s visit, TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary held a review meeting on Thursday at Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala. He directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are made in a coordinated and meticulous manner, keeping the two-day schedule in mind.

TTD CV&SO K.V. Murali Krishna, SVBC CEO Phanikumar Naidu, Chief Engineer Satya Narayana, Additional SP Rama Krishna, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.