President Murmu Invited for Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust managing trustee R.J. Rathnakar, along with Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) chairman and managing director Mallika Srinivasan, called on President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi and extended a formal invitation to the President to attend the event.

Accepting the invitation, the President appreciated the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for its remarkable service initiatives in healthcare, education and social welfare, describing them as exemplary models of compassion in action. She commended the various Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations for their tireless service across the nation.

Murmu recalled the active participation of devotees from Odisha in various service programmes.

The President expressed happiness that the centenary celebrations are being organised on a grand scale. She lauded the timeless message and humanitarian service inspired by Bhagawan’s teachings.