President Murmu in Vizag Today

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu would arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to participate in the International Fleet Review in the Bay of Bengal off Visakhapatnam on February 18.

The President would arrive at INS Dega at 4.40pm. She would be received by Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and district collector Harinder Prasad.

Droupadi Murmu would hold a Presidential Banquet at the naval sase in the evening. After staying here overnight, she would participate in the International Fleet Review at 10am on Wednesday.

She would address a meeting, return to the naval base and fly back to New Delhi at 1pm.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu would arrive at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam at 9.20am. From there, he would proceed to the Naval jetty to welcome the President. Later, he would join the president in the international fleet review. He would fly back home from INS Dega at 1.20pm.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan would arrive here at 11am on Feb 17. He would receive the President along with governor Abdul Nazeer at INS Dega.

After participating in the presidential banquet, he would return to the city and rest for the day. Along with the CM, he would join the international fleet review. After sending off the president in the afternoon, he would fly to Hyderabad.

Chief Justice of the AP high court Dheeraj Singh Thakur arrived here on Monday. He would participate in the presidential banquet on Tuesday evening and the international fleet review the following morning.

Among state ministers, district-in-charge minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy would arrive on Tuesday and participate in all the events.