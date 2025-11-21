 Top
President Murmu in Tiruchanoor, Begins Two-Day Tirupati Tour

Andhra Pradesh
21 Nov 2025 12:19 AM IST

As per temple tradition, on Friday, she would first visit the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple before offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple.

Arriving at Renigunta airport by a special flight, the president was received by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and several elected representatives. After a brief interaction at the airport, Droupadi Murmu proceeded to Tiruchanoor for a visit to the temple of Goddess Padmavathi. (Photo: X)

Tirupati: President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor, near Tirupati, on Thursday.

Arriving at Renigunta airport by a special flight, the president was received by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and several elected representatives. After a brief interaction at the airport, Droupadi Murmu proceeded to Tiruchanoor for a visit to the temple of Goddess Padmavathi.

At the temple, she was accorded a traditional welcome by priests and officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, led by executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal. Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and endowments secretary Hari Jawahar Lal accompanied her during the visit.

The President first offered prayers at the temple Dhwajasthambham before having darshan of the presiding deity of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru. Later, at the Ashirwada Mandapam, she was offered prasadam and honoured with a Sesha Vastram and a photograph of the deity.

Later, Droupadi Murmu travelled to Tirumala. At the Sri Padmavati Rest House, she was welcomed by home minister Anita, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary.

As per temple tradition, on Friday, she would first visit the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple before offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple.

The state government, in coordination with the Tirupati district administration, police and TTD, made elaborate arrangements for her two-day visit. District collector Venkateswar, Anantapur DIG Semushi Ghosh, TTD functionaries and public representatives were present.

Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

