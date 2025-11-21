President Murmu in Tiruchanoor, Begins Two-Day Tirupati Tour

Tirupati: President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Tiruchanoor, near Tirupati, on Thursday.

Arriving at Renigunta airport by a special flight, the president was received by home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and several elected representatives. After a brief interaction at the airport, Droupadi Murmu proceeded to Tiruchanoor for a visit to the temple of Goddess Padmavathi.

At the temple, she was accorded a traditional welcome by priests and officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, led by executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal. Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha and endowments secretary Hari Jawahar Lal accompanied her during the visit.

The President first offered prayers at the temple Dhwajasthambham before having darshan of the presiding deity of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru. Later, at the Ashirwada Mandapam, she was offered prasadam and honoured with a Sesha Vastram and a photograph of the deity.

Later, Droupadi Murmu travelled to Tirumala. At the Sri Padmavati Rest House, she was welcomed by home minister Anita, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu and additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary.

As per temple tradition, on Friday, she would first visit the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple before offering prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple.

The state government, in coordination with the Tirupati district administration, police and TTD, made elaborate arrangements for her two-day visit. District collector Venkateswar, Anantapur DIG Semushi Ghosh, TTD functionaries and public representatives were present.