President Droupadi Murmu Offers Prayers at Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh
21 Nov 2025 11:35 AM IST

Accompanied by priests, the President entered the temple and offered prayers at Dhwajasthambham (flagstaff).

The President's visit to the darshan (visit to deity) follows her visit to Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur in Tirupati district on Thursday evening.

Tirupati: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday offered prayers at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple here in Tirumala.

Following her prayers at Sri Padmavathi temple on Thursday, priests honoured the President with Sesha Vastram' and temple prasadams (consecrated food) at the Ashirvada Mandapam, where portraits of the Goddess were also presented to her.

Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple, the richest Hindu shrine in the world is run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of the temple.


