President, CM Watch 3 Dimensional Prowess of Indian Navy at IFR

Visakhapatnam: President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu watched the three dimensional prowess of the Indian Navy at the International Fleet Review held at the anchorage, about 22 km off Visakhapatnam shore on Wednesday morning.

The excitement unfolded with her arrival at the naval jetty where she was received by governor Syed Abduk Nazeer, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan.

The President, who is also supreme commander of defense forces, embarked onboard as the Presidential Yacht INS Sumedha and led the Presidential Column. She reviewed 71 ships including 19 from various friendly foreign countries . The review also featured steam past by mobile columns of warships and submarines and fly past by naval aircraft.

India’s mighty ship INS Vikrant and sail training ship INS Taringini were the main attractions. Several enthralling activities such as parade of sailing vessels, search and rescue demonstration by helicopters and display by Marine Commandos was part of the fleet review.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the International Fleet Review reflected unity, trust and respect among nations for maritime traditions. Ships with different flags and sailors from different countries exhibited the spirit of togetherness. She highlighted that this spirit of togetherness was well captured in the theme of this review: United Through Oceans.

`` It is a positive message to the global community that commitment and resolve of this collective naval strength can overcome all challenges,’’ the President said.

She said the President said that India’s approach to international relations including the maritime domain was being guided by our ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘the world is one family’. This approach reflected the wisdom that global security and growth, sustainability and stability built through partnerships.

``This spirit of partnership is the bedrock of an enduring global order. Therefore, India believes that a sound maritime order is based on collective responsibility and cooperative action among like-minded partners,’’ she said.

She said units of the Indian Navy deployed in the region serve as credible instruments of deterrence and defense against threats and challenges arising in the seas. The Indian Navy has been often the first responder in times of humanitarian crises and natural disasters, extending quick assistance with compassion and competence.

The President appreciated the officers and sailors from friendly foreign navies. She underlined that their presence in the Fleet Review has further strengthened the bonds of trust and reaffirmed shared commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation at sea.