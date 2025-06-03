Prepare Medaram Jatara Plans: Seethakka

WARANGAL: Panchayat raj minister Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Tuesday directed officials to begin drafting a preliminary plan for the Medaram Maha Jatara, scheduled for February 2026. She also ordered precautionary measures to protect lives and property as the monsoon season approaches.

Chairing a review meeting at the collectorate conference hall in Mulugu district along with district collector T.S. Diwakar, the minister emphasised the importance of drawing from past experience to ensure all arrangements are completed well in advance to avoid inconvenience to devotees.She noted that road-laying works worth `33 lakh were already underway and instructed that all permanent works for the Jatara must adhere to quality standards. “Ensure that the surroundings of Medaram remain clean and hygienic. Adequate toilets must be set up and continuous supply of drinking water ensured during the Jatara,” she said. She stressed the need for proper queue lines with sheds, along with robust police security to prevent any untoward incidents.With heavy rains forecast in the coming days, Seethakka instructed officials to clear village canals and remove water hyacinths to ensure free water flow. Weak trees along the national highway between the district headquarters and Eturnagaram must be identified and removed to avoid accidents caused by sudden falls.She directed that low-lying villages in the district be identified and measures put in place to ensure public safety. A detailed plan must be prepared to protect roads and bridges from potential flood damage. Officials from the fire and disaster management departments were instructed to remain alert and ready with life jackets, small boats, ropes and cutting tools. The minister also called for the protection of livestock and expediting of paddy procurement.