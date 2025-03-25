Prepare DPR for Polavaram-Banakacherla soon: AP CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed water resources officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Polavaram-Banakacherla linkage by June 20 and secure approval from the Central Water Commission by October 20. He issued these instructions during a review meeting on the project held on Monday.

Addressing the officials, Naidu emphasised adopting an operational model to minimise financial burden, proposing that Godavari waters be diverted using lift systems. He suggested that the required power could be generated at the project site by setting up pumped storage and solar power plants.

Once completed, the project is expected to irrigate 30.64 lakh acres and supply drinking water to villages along the 400-km canal route while also replenishing groundwater levels. Additionally, it is projected to generate annual wealth worth Rs 12,294 crore.