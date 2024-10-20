Preparations Underway for Coffee Procurement in ASR District

Visakhapatnam: Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) vice chairperson and managing director and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Kalpana Kumari, held a crucial meeting with GCC and ITDA staff at the MPDO meeting hall in Chintapalli mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju District. The meeting focused on reviewing the preparatory measures for the upcoming coffee procurement season, set to commence in the first week of November.During the meeting, the vice chairperson emphasised the importance of procuring high-quality coffee by encouraging the best harvesting practices among the tribal coffee growers of the Paderu Agency. She instructed the coffee pooling staff to ensure that only fully ripened coffee fruits are harvested, significantly enhancing the coffee's aroma and quality.

Following the meeting, Kalpana Kumari visited the Echo coffee pulping unit operated by ITDA in Chintapalli. The visit aimed



