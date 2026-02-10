Preparations On For Maha Shivaratri At Nellore’s Moolasthaneswara Temple

Nellore: With Maha Shivaratri scheduled for February 15, 2026, officials are making extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees at the Sri Moolasthaneswara Swamy Temple in Moolapeta of Nellore.

Revenue divisional officer Anusha held a coordination meeting with the temple and civic authorities on Tuesday, emphasising on uninterrupted darshan, proper crowd management, and safety.

Temple Trust chairman Putta Ajay Kumar Reddy said this year’s arrangements will be better than last year’s, ensuring that devotees face no inconvenience.

Executive officer Srinivas Reddy said water, prasadam distribution, and annadanam will be provided throughout the festival.

Day-wise highlights of main events of the festival:

February 10, 2026 – Tuesday

· 7:00 PM: Ankurarpana – ceremonial start of the festival

February 11, 2026 – Wednesday

· 9:00 AM: Chappar Utsavam

· 7:00 PM: Dhwajarohanam and Simha Vahana Seva

February 12, 2026 – Thursday

· Purushamruga Vahana Seva – morning and evening

February 13, 2026 – Friday

· 7:00 PM: Chappar Utsavam

February 14, 2026 – Saturday

· Sesha Vahana Seva – morning

· Vendi Ravana Seva – evening

February 15, 2026 – Sunday (Maha Shivaratri)

· Lingodbhava Abhishekam – morning and midnight

· Vendi Nandi Seva – night

February 16, 2026 – Monday

· Kalyanotsavam and Gaja Vahana Seva – night

February 17, 2026 – Tuesday

· Rathotsavam – morning

· Chappar Utsavam – morning

February 18, 2026 – Wednesday

· Puli Vahana Seva – evening

February 19, 2026 – Thursday

· Theerthavadi – morning

February 20, 2026 – Friday

· Dhwajavarohanam and Tiruchi Utsavam – evening