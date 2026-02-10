Preparations On For Maha Shivaratri At Nellore’s Moolasthaneswara Temple
Revenue divisional officer Anusha held a coordination meeting with the temple and civic authorities on Tuesday, emphasising on uninterrupted darshan, proper crowd management, and safety.
Nellore: With Maha Shivaratri scheduled for February 15, 2026, officials are making extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth darshan for devotees at the Sri Moolasthaneswara Swamy Temple in Moolapeta of Nellore.
Revenue divisional officer Anusha held a coordination meeting with the temple and civic authorities on Tuesday, emphasising on uninterrupted darshan, proper crowd management, and safety.
Temple Trust chairman Putta Ajay Kumar Reddy said this year’s arrangements will be better than last year’s, ensuring that devotees face no inconvenience.
Executive officer Srinivas Reddy said water, prasadam distribution, and annadanam will be provided throughout the festival.
Day-wise highlights of main events of the festival:
February 10, 2026 – Tuesday
· 7:00 PM: Ankurarpana – ceremonial start of the festival
February 11, 2026 – Wednesday
· 9:00 AM: Chappar Utsavam
· 7:00 PM: Dhwajarohanam and Simha Vahana Seva
February 12, 2026 – Thursday
· Purushamruga Vahana Seva – morning and evening
February 13, 2026 – Friday
· 7:00 PM: Chappar Utsavam
February 14, 2026 – Saturday
· Sesha Vahana Seva – morning
· Vendi Ravana Seva – evening
February 15, 2026 – Sunday (Maha Shivaratri)
· Lingodbhava Abhishekam – morning and midnight
· Vendi Nandi Seva – night
February 16, 2026 – Monday
· Kalyanotsavam and Gaja Vahana Seva – night
February 17, 2026 – Tuesday
· Rathotsavam – morning
· Chappar Utsavam – morning
February 18, 2026 – Wednesday
· Puli Vahana Seva – evening
February 19, 2026 – Thursday
· Theerthavadi – morning
February 20, 2026 – Friday
· Dhwajavarohanam and Tiruchi Utsavam – evening