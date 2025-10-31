Preparations in Full Swing for CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam district administration has begun extensive preparations for the CII Partnership Conference, scheduled for November 14 and 15, under the Viksit Bharat, Swarnandhra @ 2047 initiative. The event is expected to draw around 3,000 delegates from India and abroad.

District collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad reviewed the arrangements on Friday and instructed officials to set up special help desks at airports and railway stations, where artists will welcome guests in traditional style. Cultural programmes showcasing the region’s rich heritage are also being planned.

The collector emphasised that all protocol arrangements must ensure guests feel comfortable and well-received during their stay. Liaison officers will share advance schedules and assist delegates with any logistical or personal requirements.

The main venue will feature green mats and potted plants under the supervision of the Horticulture Department. Seating arrangements for 3,000 guests, along with facilities for food, accommodation, drinking water, and sanitation, are being readied. Technology will be utilised to manage registrations, distribute delegate kits, and issue entry passes efficiently.

Helipads are being constructed atop the AU Engineering College grounds to facilitate the arrival of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and Vice President. Green rooms, boardrooms, and back offices are also being prepared for the dignitaries.

District joint collector K. Mayur Ashok has been appointed as the nodal officer, with a control room at the Collectorate providing round-the-clock coordination. City beautification drives, road repairs, and installation of informative hoardings are underway. Guests will receive coffee table books and tourist guides showcasing Visakhapatnam’s attractions.