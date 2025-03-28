Prep in Full Swing for P-4 Launch at Amaravati on Ugadi

Vijayawada: Preparations are in full swing to implement the ambitious P-4 scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in the state on March 30. The programme aims to eradicate poverty through P-4 (public, private, people, partnership).

The Chief Minister, along with Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, conducted a review meeting to ensure a hassle-free launch of the programme on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, at Velagapudi in Amaravati.

All arrangements at the venue have been completed, especially setting up of waterproof German tents, parking areas and ground levelling work.

Officials stated that the programme aims to bring the 20 per cent of people at the bottom of the pyramid in the state out of poverty. The programme will be held from 5 am to 7 pm on the evening of March 30.

Self-help groups, students, farmers, and labourers from all Assembly constituencies in the state will be brought to the venue in special buses. About 13,000 people who are likely to take part in the programme, 7,000 will come from Eluru, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur districts.

RTC buses have been made available from respective districts. The authorities are taking steps to ensure that people are safely brought to the event and go back to their destinations. The government has designated Harinarayana, IG, Stamps and Registration Department, and three other officials to monitor the transportation of people. Nodal officers have been appointed for each district.