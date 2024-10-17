Pregnant Tribal Woman Carried in Doli Due to Lack of Roads

Visakhapatnam: Lack of proper road infrastructure is continuing to force indigenous tribes living in remote areas of Anakapalle district to risk their lives during emergencies.

Korra Devi, a 29-year-old resident of hilltop Pithrugadda Konda village in Rolugunta mandal, experienced severe labour pains early on Thursday morning. With no transport available, her husband and relatives carried her in a “Doli” for six kilometres to reach an auto-rickshaw, which then transported her to Buchimpet Primary Health Centre.

This incident once again highlights the extreme difficulties tribal communities are facing in accessing essential healthcare services. In 2021, residents from three villages belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) collectively raised funds to build a temporary road. However, heavy rains washed it away.

Social activist K. Govinda Rao told Deccan Chronicle that the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, sanctioned ₹1 crore from National Employment Guarantee Scheme in 2022–23 to construct a gravel road. The project could not be completed due to misappropriation of substantial funds.

Govinda Rao said government announces numerous projects and allocates funds. But these are not implemented in a practical manner. On behalf of tribal leaders and community members, he requested the government to intervene and ensure construction of a road and its maintenance. Only this can provide PVTGs access to healthcare and other essential services.