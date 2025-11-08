 Top
Pregnant Sloth Bear Dies of Septic Shock at Vizag Zoo

Andhra Pradesh
8 Nov 2025 8:12 PM IST

A post-mortem examination conducted by the zoo veterinarian confirmed septicaemia resulting from complications linked to the mummified foetus

Visakhapatnam: A 12-year-old female Sloth Bear at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park died on Saturday morning due to septicemic shock caused by a mummified foetus. The animal, five months pregnant, had been under close veterinary supervision.

According to G. Mangamma, Curator of the zoo, the bear had stopped consuming porridge in recent days but continued to eat fruits, dates, and bread. She also showed signs of abortion and vaginal discharge four days before her death. Despite continuous monitoring and timely medical care, the bear could not be revived.

A post-mortem examination conducted by the zoo veterinarian confirmed septicaemia resulting from complications linked to the mummified foetus. G. Mangamma reaffirmed the zoo’s commitment to maintaining high veterinary standards and ensuring close health monitoring of all its animal residents.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vishakapatnam Indira Gandi Zoological Park sloth bear andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

