Pregnant Sloth Bear Dies of Septic Shock at Vizag Zoo

Visakhapatnam: A 12-year-old female Sloth Bear at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park died on Saturday morning due to septicemic shock caused by a mummified foetus. The animal, five months pregnant, had been under close veterinary supervision.

According to G. Mangamma, Curator of the zoo, the bear had stopped consuming porridge in recent days but continued to eat fruits, dates, and bread. She also showed signs of abortion and vaginal discharge four days before her death. Despite continuous monitoring and timely medical care, the bear could not be revived.

A post-mortem examination conducted by the zoo veterinarian confirmed septicaemia resulting from complications linked to the mummified foetus. G. Mangamma reaffirmed the zoo’s commitment to maintaining high veterinary standards and ensuring close health monitoring of all its animal residents.