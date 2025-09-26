PRC, IR Are Under Active Consideration Of AP: Keshav

Vijayawada:Finance minister Payyavula Keshav on Thursday assured that the state government is actively considering the reconstitution of the Pay Revision Commission and the release of interim relief at an appropriate time.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Council, Keshav credited government employees for supporting the ruling alliance in elections and emphasized the government’s commitment to their welfare.

He criticized the previous YSR Congress regime for diverting employees’ funds, including GPF contributions, and said his government inherited significant pending arrears, which are being settled in phases. He added that the government is also reviewing the release of pending Dearness Allowances and clearing outstanding bills based on urgency.