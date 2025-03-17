Prasad meets SAAP chief, hails AP sports policy

Vijayawada:Former Indian Test cricketer and ex-chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, M.S.K. Prasad, met Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, at the SAAP headquarters at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday. They discussed advancing sports development within the state.

Prasad praised the new sports policy launched under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He noted that this policy aims to enhance the sports infrastructure and support systems in the state, positioning them among the finest in the nation. He highlighted initiatives including increasing financial rewards for medalists, raising job reservations for athletes from 2 per cent to 3 per cent, and prioritising grassroots talent.



Prasad expressed his dedication to working alongside SAAP to advance its initiatives and contribute to the growth of sports.



SAAP chairman said the state government has launched 'adoption' system for sports and athletes through a public-private partnership. He emphasised the importance of engaging industrialists, business tycoons, and passionate partners in this initiative. He urged them to provide support for exceptional athletes who are achieving success on the international stage and highlighted the financial backing to establish sports academies within the state.

