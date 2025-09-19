Prakhar Jain Given Additional Charge As I&PR Commissioner

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed IAS officer Prakhar Jain as the new Commissioner (Full Additional Charge) of the Information and Public Relations Department.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand issued G.O.Rt.No.1726 on Friday, placing Mr Jain, Chief Executive Officer of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), in full additional charge of the posts of Director, Information & Public Relations; E.O. Joint Secretary to Government, G.A. (I&PR) Department; and Managing Director, A.P. State Film Television & Theatre Development Corporation Ltd., until further orders.