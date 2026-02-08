Prakasam’s Prasanna Wins Gold at Special Olympics in Delhi

Nellore:Making Prakasam district proud, young athlete Velidi Sri Maruthi Prasanna Kumar created history by winning the Gold Medal in Shot Put at the National Special Olympics Games organised for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) from February 2 to February 7 at Maharshi Dayanand University at Rohtak near Delhi.

Competing in the Senior Category (18–22 years), Prasanna Kumar delivered an outstanding performance to clinch the top honour at the national level, emerging as one of the standout athletes of the tournament. His achievement has been hailed as a moment of inspiration for students with special needs across Prakasam district.

On arrival at Ongole on Sunday, the medal-winning athlete received warm felicitations at the Samagra Shiksha district office. Samagra Shiksha additional project coordinator Anil Kumar Dasari congratulated Prasanna Kumar and honoured him with a shawl in recognition of his remarkable achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar Dasari said: “We will always be ready to extend any assistance required for Prasanna Kumar’s growth.” The young athlete’s coach Konuru Hanumantha Rao recalled that Prasanna Kumar has been training with him since Class 6.

“Though he is academically average, he has always excelled in sports. I recognised his talent early and provided focused training,” Hanumantha Rao said. He credited the young athlete’s success to the Samagra Shiksha additional project coordinator and the Inclusive Education coordinator Nagendra Nayak, officials from Samagra Shiksha, educators, and well-wishers. The coach applauded the young athlete’s determination toward excellence.



