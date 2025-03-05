Prakasam still battles fluoride crisis

Kurnool:Prakasam, one of the 15 most-severely fluoride-affected districts, continues to face serious problems as more than 700 villages are troubled by fluoride contamination.

The affected villages are mainly in Kanigiri, Giddaluru, Chimakurti, Kondapi, Dars, and Kandukur mandals. The main cause of the fluoride issue is the low calcium content in rocks and soil, combined with high bicarbonate levels in the granite-rich region.

To address this issue, the district administration is planning projects worth around `1,300 crore and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently being finalized. Tenders will be called for execution of the project soon, officials said.

According to the annual groundwater quality report-2024 released by the Union Jal Shakti ministry, fluoride levels in water samples collected from the district exceeded 15 milligrams per liter. The report also noticed high contamination of nitrate, iron and arsenic in the water.

More than 10,000 persons were seriously affected so far by fluoride contamination in 730 villages. Many people in areas with high fluoride levels suffer from fluorosis.

Children are experiencing dental problems, while some adults face numbness in their hands and legs, kidney damage and other health complications. The fluoride levels in wells and borewells range between 2 and 7ppm, leading to fluoride accumulation in vegetables and crops grown in the region.

To address this, the government has decided to provide purified surface water to the inhabitants. A `1,290 crore proposal has been made for this initiative.

Officials said that in the first phase, a piped water supply scheme will be implemented in Giddalur, Markapuram, Kanigiri and Yerragondapalem constituencies.

A study on water quality conducted five years ago in Yerragondapalem mandal analyzed 25 samples. Fluoride levels in these samples ranged from 1.8 to 3.2 mg/l, all exceeding the permissible limit. Some villages, like Vadampalli and Sarvayapalem in Yerragondapalem mandal, recorded fluoride levels as high as 3.2ppm and 3.38ppm.

Retired doctor Ramana Reddy from Ongole noted the present generation is in a better condition compared to their parents and grandparents, but the fluoride-related health issues remained a major concern. “Many people still suffer from early-stage dental fluorosis,” he said, and called for the speedy completion of the Veligonda project to ensure safe drinking water for the district’s population.