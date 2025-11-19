Prakasam SP Intervenes To Solve Elderly Woman’s Grievance Within 24 Hours

NELLORE: Acting on instructions of Prakasam district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, Podili circle3 inspector (CI) M. Rajesh Kumar resolved the grievance of an 80-year-old woman within 24 hours, addressing her family dispute and ensuring her safety.

The issue came to light during the SP’s weekly “Meekosam” (PGRS) public grievance redressal programme on November 17. Budala Manikyam also called Manemma, a resident of Podili town and native of Nagampalli village, tearfully complained at the Meekosam that her grandson had assaulted her and taken away her money. Moved by her condition, the SP directed Podili CI to immediately provide protection, inquire into the financial dispute and take necessary action against the family members involved.

Following the SP's orders, CI Rajesh Kumar visited the village with his team, questioned the grandson Budala Messi alias Meshack, and sternly warned him against further harassment. The CI told the grandson that any such repeat behaviour would invite legal action under the Senior Citizens Act.

The CI inquiry revealed that Manemma owned four acres of land. She alone had the right to lease it for her livelihood. Apart from her grandson, Rajesh Kumar also warned Manemma’s son Budala Samson against interfering in the old woman’s life. To ensure Manemma’s long-term safety, the CI requested Konakanamitla tahsildar to provide her a house under government housing schemes in her native village.

The elderly woman and her relatives expressed gratitude to the SP and CI for their prompt, humane response. Locals appreciated the SP’s swift action within 24 hours