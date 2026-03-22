Prakasam Police Crackdown on Gambling, Getting Book Multiple Cases

Nellore: In a major crackdown on gambling, cockfights, cricket betting, and matka operations in Prakasam and Markapuram districts, police arrested over 280 persons and registered multiple cases across the districts.

Acting on the directives of SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, police have been conducting their extensive raids since February 1. In all, 41 gambling cases have been booked, leading to the arrest of 189 persons and seizure of Rs 4.82 lakh in cash.

In a parallel crackdown, 10 cases related to cockfights have been registered, with 84 persons taken into custody and Rs 2.10 lakh and roosters seized.

Police booked a major cricket betting case, arresting four accused and seizing Rs 24 lakh in cash, along with three laptops, 21 mobile phones, and other electronic equipment.

Additionally, five matka cases have been busted, resulting in the arrest of 10 persons and seizure of Rs 15,760.

Officials said advanced technology, including drone cameras, are being used to identify gambling dens in remote areas, such as hillocks, agricultural fields, and concealed locations.

Alongside enforcement, police are also conducting awareness programmes. They have counselled over 1,500 youth and their parents on the risks of betting and gambling. As many as 98 known offenders have been bound over as a preventive measure.

SP Harshavardhan has reiterated that strict action will continue against all illegal activities. He requested public to share information by dialling 112 or through WhatsApp number 91211 02266. He assured them that their confidentiality will be maintained.