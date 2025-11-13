Prakasam Police Crack Down on Ganja Transport, 3 kg Seized

Nellore: As part of a district-wide drive against ganja and other narcotics, Prakasam police carried out intensive checks at Ongole Railway Station and onboard several express trains. Acting on the directions of SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, teams led by Women Police Station CI Sudhakar, supported by the Special Party, Eagle Team, RPF, GRP, and Dog Squad, searched coaches, platforms, and parcel areas.

During inspections on the Ernakulam Express between Ongole and Kavali, police seized 3 kg of ganja and detained S. Govindan (39), of Shantinagar, Anakaputhur, Kanchipuram district, Chennai. He was handed over to the GRP for further investigation.

Officials reiterated that strict action would be taken against those transporting, selling, or consuming narcotics. Citizens were urged to report drug-related activity via toll-free 1972, Dial 112, or WhatsApp 9121102266, with assurances of confidentiality for informants.

CI Sudhakar, SIs Shivaramaiah, Sudarshan, Chenchaiah, RPF/GRP SI Madhusudan Rao, and Eagle Team staff took part in the operation.