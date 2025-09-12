Prakasam Police Against Hate Banners, Posters

Nellore: Prakasam district superintendent of police A.R. Damodar has warned against printing or displaying banners or posters carrying abusive, derogatory or hate-inducing language.

The SP warning came in the wake of posters and banners coming up in various areas aimed at spreading communal hatred and abusing castes or communities.

He underlined that criminal cases will be filed against not only those who order such material but also those who design and print them. Owners of such outlets will have to face arrests and even their shops could be sealed, he stated.

Damodar asked political activists, youth and organisations to instead express their views in peaceful ways. He said even sharing such objectionable content on social media will be treated as crime and action taken against those responsible.