Prakasam, Nellore Placed on High Alert as Cyclone Ditwah Approaches

PRAKASAM/NELLORE: With Cyclone Ditwah intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal and heavy rainfall forecast, the administrations of Prakasam and Nellore districts have been placed on high alert.

Prakasam district collector P. Rajababu held a teleconference with officials on Sunday morning and reviewed preparedness across all departments. He said 168 villages across 14 mandals may be affected and instructed officials to take strong precautionary measures to prevent loss of life or property.

Officials were directed to alert residents in low-lying and coastal areas and remain ready to shift them to safer locations if needed. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.

All line departments including irrigation, RWS, electricity, R&B, agriculture, animal husbandry, panchayat raj and municipal administration were asked to maintain round-the-clock vigilance. Irrigation officials were instructed to deploy staff at all tanks and monitor water levels continuously.

With paddy harvesting currently under way, the collector urged farmers to delay harvesting until the cyclone’s impact subsides to avoid crop damage. He also appealed to the public to avoid stepping out during heavy rainfall unless absolutely necessary.

In Nellore, minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy conducted a teleconference with officials, including district special officer and state secretary Yuvraj IAS and joint collector Mogili Venkateswarlu, to review readiness measures.

The minister sought updates on inflows and outflows at the Somasila, Kandaleru, Sangam and Nellore barrages and directed engineering staff to closely monitor water levels. He also ordered special vigilance over the Beeraperu and Boggeru streams in the Atmakur region.

With heavy rains expected, he instructed all departments to remain alert and ensure people do not face inconvenience. He added that the state government is prepared to extend all necessary assistance, and said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is continuously monitoring the situation.