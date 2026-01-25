Prakasam, Nellore Earn State Honours for Poll Management

Prakasam and Nellore districts have received state-level recognition for outstanding performance in electoral management, particularly for the effective implementation of electoral mapping under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The awards were presented during the 16th National Voters’ Day celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. Prakasam District Collector P. Rajababu and SPSR Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla received the honours from Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, in the presence of State Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav and former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

While Prakasam district was honoured for excellence in electoral mapping and overall election administration, Nellore district secured fifth place at the state level for the quality of its execution of the SIR process.

Speaking on the occasion, both Collectors said the recognition reflected the coordinated and committed efforts of the district election machinery. They reiterated their resolve to further strengthen transparency, accuracy and voter participation in the electoral process.

Several officials were also honoured for exemplary performance. From Nellore district, Asher, district election deputy tahsildar, Ramprasad of T.A. Gudur (Best BLO Supervisor) and Bollam Venkata Ramanaiah (Best BLO) received awards for their contribution to electoral mapping and roll management.



