Prakasam Jawan Awarded Sena Medal for Daring Glacier Rescue

Nellore: Sepoy Darre Pullaiah of Yerrabalem village in Cumbam mandal of Markapuram district has been awarded the prestigious Sena Medal (Gallantry) for an act of exceptional bravery while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Serving with the 20 Madras Regiment, Sepoy Pullaiah received the gallantry award from Southern Command Lieutenant General Dheeraj Seth at a ceremony held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Saturday. The award was announced by President Droupadi Murmu on January 25, 2025, on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

The honour recognises his courageous act on March 17, 2024, when two fellow soldiers fell into a nearly 200-foot-deep icy crevasse while on duty in a glacier region under extreme cold conditions.

Trained as a commando instructor, Pullaiah descended into the crevasse and successfully rescued both soldiers, risking his own life.

Sepoy Darre Pullaiah was among 93 Armed Forces personnel from across the country who were honoured for exemplary courage and dedication to duty.