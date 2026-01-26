Prakasam District Showcases Welfare Drive and Growth Vision

Ongole: Extending warm greetings to the people on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the Prakasam district administration paid rich tributes to freedom fighters and the architects of the Indian Constitution, recalling India’s journey as a sovereign, democratic republic since January 26, 1950.

After unfurling the national flag at the Police Parade Ground, district collector P. Rajababu received the guard of honour from police and NCC contingents and highlighted the district’s steady progress under transparent and people-centric governance.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said the State Government, in line with Viksit Bharat 2047 and Swarna Andhra @2047, is targeting 15 per cent growth in agriculture, industry and services.

He noted that Prakasam district’s District Vision Action Plan, prepared to achieve this growth, secured second place at the state level. The plan aims to increase per capita income from `2.15 lakh to `4.27 lakh by 2028–29.

Key initiatives highlighted included poverty eradication through the P4 (Public–Private–People Partnership) model, under which 79,099 Bangaara families were identified, with 26,275 families already adopted by 3,753 mentors.

Strengthening of social welfare hostels, safe drinking water measures, maternal and child health services, and transparent revenue reforms such as land resurvey and distribution of pattadar passbooks were also outlined.

The Collector reported significant progress in agriculture, housing, women’s self-help groups, education, healthcare infrastructure, skill development, fisheries, power supply, roads and irrigation projects.

Welfare schemes covering pensions, housing for all, power subsidies, subsidised seeds and fertilisers, and direct benefit transfers to farmers and women were being implemented effectively.

The celebrations featured vibrant cultural programmes, departmental tableaux, and informative stalls showcasing government schemes. Prizes were awarded to outstanding performances, and 549 government employees were honoured with certificates of appreciation for exemplary service. Family members of freedom fighters were felicitated.

The district administration expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, ministers, public representatives, judiciary, police, officials, banks, NGOs and media, and called upon citizens to collectively contribute to Prakasam district’s continued progress.