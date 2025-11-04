Prakasam District Officials Told To Prioritise ‘Mee Kosam’ Grievance Redressal

NELLORE: Prakasam collector P. Rajababu directed all district-level officials to make it their first priority every day to check the status of public grievances submitted through the ‘Mee Kosam’ portal.

He made this clear during a review meeting with department officials held on Tuesday at his chamber in Prakasam Bhavan at Ongole.

During the meeting, the collector reviewed the status of applications, their timely resolution, and the audit process. He instructed officials to treat all the applicants with respect and courtesy.

He emphasised that the state government places high importance on the ‘Mee Kosam’ initiative and that officials should personally call applicants to collect feedback on grievance resolution.

District Mee Kosam nodal officer Madhuri informed the collector that applications related to the revenue, panchayat, education, and roads & buildings departments are pending. Responding to this, the collector instructed her to report daily on departments and officials delaying grievance redressal. He immediately spoke on the phone with the Tahsildars of Hanumanthunipadu and Pullalacheruvu mandals regarding the delays.

The collector also summoned DPO Venkateswara Rao, DEO Kiran Kumar and R&B SE Ravi Naik to his chamber, stressing that delays in resolving public grievances will not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by ‘Mee Kosam’ Assistant Nodal Officer Krishna Mohan, Superintendent Nagajyothi, and other officials. Later, collector P. Rajababu unveiled a QR code poster introduced by the state government to promote digital payment of house taxes.

He urged the public to utilise this facility, explaining that the digital system enhances transparency, speed, and accuracy in tax collection.

He said this technology-driven initiative aims to strengthen transparency in local bodies. The QR code launch event was attended by District Panchayat Officer Venkateswara Rao and other officials.