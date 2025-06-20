Prakasam Declared illicit Liquor-Free District

Nellore:Prakasam district has officially been declared illicit liquor-free, marking a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s anti-liquor drive.

The announcement was made by district collector A. Thameem Ansariya at the district-level review committee meeting held in Ongole, in the presence of Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodhar.

This achievement comes under the state-led initiative “Navodayam 2.0”, launched earlier this year. Since February 19, departments including prohibition & excise, police, revenue, and forest worked in coordination to identify and eliminate brewing units, raise awareness, and rehabilitate affected communities.



A four-month-long campaign covered 35 villages across 8 mandals, categorising them into A, B, and C based on the severity of illicit liquor activity. Targeted interventions helped in completely eradicating the menace.

The collector praised officials for their efforts and stressed on continuous surveillance to prevent resurgence. She highlighted the importance of providing alternative livelihoods and welfare schemes to former brewers. SP Damodhar emphasised the social dangers of illicit liquor and revealed that drones are being used to monitor remote areas. Awareness posters and pamphlets were also launched to deepen public engagement. This milestone sets a benchmark for other districts in creating a healthier, safer Andhra Pradesh.