Prakasam Collector Says 70% Of Urea Already Supplied Through PACS, RSK

NELLORE: Prakasam district collector A. Thameem Ansaria has made it clear that there is no shortage of urea in the district, with the government ensuring timely supply of quality fertilisers to farmers at fixed prices.

Addressing a special meeting of fertiliser dealers at the Prakasam Bhavan on Tuesday, she disclosed that the government has allocated sufficient quantities of urea, supplying 70 per cent of it through primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and Rythu Seva Kendras (RSK). The remaining 30 per cent of urea is being routed through private dealers.

The collector requested private dealers to cooperate with the administration and strictly follow norms, so that farmers do not go through any anxiety regarding fertiliser availability. She instructed dealers to follow all procedures from the time fertilisers reach their shops until they are sold to farmers. Fertiliser availability and prices must be updated regularly on the IFMS portal and displayed clearly at shops.

Thameem Ansaria warned that selling urea above the maximum retail price (MRP) or violating the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) 1985 would invite strict legal action. Dealers need to maintain proper records and issue bills to farmers for every purchase.

She said special inspection teams comprising revenue, police, enforcement and agriculture officials have been formed to monitor fertiliser outlets and safeguard farmers’ interests.

Joint collector R. Gopalakrishna stated that the government is committed to ensuring timely supply of fertilisers as per seasonal demand. He underlined that awareness programs will be conducted to educate farmers on fertiliser usage as recommended by agricultural scientists. He asked dealers not to link the sale of conventional urea with nano urea. He assured that dealer-related issues will be taken to the notice of the government.

Others who participated in the meeting included district Agriculture officer S. Srinivasarao and Markfed district manager Harikrishna.