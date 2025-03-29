Prakasam Collector Honoured with SKOCH Award

Kurnool: Prakasam collector A. Thameem Ansaria received the SKOCH Award at a special programme in Delhi on Saturday for successfully implementing the Bangaru Balyam programme across the district over the past seven months.

Designed by the collector, Bangaru Balayam aims at the comprehensive development of children under 18 by integrating various existing government schemes. The initiative focuses on child health, creating a safe environment, and guiding children toward empowerment.

To achieve these goals, the collector established Bangaru Balyam Committees at the village, mandal, division, and district levels. These committees meet regularly—village-level meetings are held on the first Friday of each month, mandal-level on the second Friday, division-level on the third Friday, and district-level on the fourth Friday.

The village-level committee is led by the panchayat secretary and includes the village revenue officer (VRO), women welfare secretary, sarpanch, ward members, MPTC, ASHA/ANM, Anganwadi staff, school headmasters, representatives from NGOs working for child welfare, SERP staff, and local children or their parents.

Similarly, mandal and divisional committees have been formed, while the district-level committee operates under the chairmanship of the collector, ensuring coordinated efforts for the welfare and development of children.