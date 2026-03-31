Praja Darbar: Lokesh Promises Swift Redressal Of Grievances

VIJAYAWADA: Education minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday held the 86th edition of his ‘Praja Darbar’ at the Telugu Desam central office in Mangalagiri, handling a large number of petitions from the public and party cadre.

People from various districts presented their grievances relating to medical assistance, basic infrastructure and land issues. A resident of Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district sought financial support through the CM’s relief fund for his father undergoing treatment for a brain-related ailment.

From Kakinada district, a petitioner urged the minister to establish a primary health centre in R Chandrampalem village of Samarlakota mandal to improve local healthcare access.

In another representation, members of the Jamia Masjid committee from Madugula in Anakapalli district pleaded for assistance to rebuild an old mosque. A woman farmer from K Bitragunta in Prakasam district sought help in securing online registration of her 0.36 acres of inherited agricultural land.

Lokesh promised all petitioners that their concerns would be examined thoroughly and necessary steps taken for their benefit.

Earlier, the minister felicitated Boya Manjunath, who completed a 713-km bicycle yatra from Hindupur to Amaravati to spread awareness on social issues. He appreciated the effort and encouraged such initiatives.

In a separate interaction, the minister extended support to the family of late TD activist M Arjun from Munagalapadu village, who died of electrocution near Nannur in Kurnool district last year.

Meeting his parents and sister Komali, Lokesh expressed his condolences, assured them financial and moral support, and promised to take responsibility for the family’s welfare, including Komali’s education.