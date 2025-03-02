Praja Arogya Vedika Criticises AP Health Budget Allocation

Visakhapatnam: Praja Arogya Vedika has expressed significant concern and disappointment regarding the Andhra Pradesh government’s budget allocation for the fiscal year 2025-26 health sector. The organisation argues that the funds allocated are substantially inadequate compared to the guidelines set forth by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the commitments made by the state itself.

T. Kameswar Rao, general secretary of Praja Arogya Vedika, indicates that the budget documents show a mere allocation of Rs 19,264.63 crore for the medical, health, and family welfare department. This allocation starkly contrasts with the WHO’s recommendation of devoting 6% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to healthcare. With the GSDP of Andhra Pradesh projected at Rs 16,41,000 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, the WHO standards suggest that the necessary budget for health should total Rs 98,460 crore.

Dr M.V.R.S. Ramanaiah, president of Praja Arogya Vedika, asserts, “This budget illustrates a blatant disregard for the health and well-being of the populace of Andhra Pradesh.” He further emphasises, “The government’s pledge to elevate the health budget to 2.5% of GSDP remains unfulfilled. This substantial shortfall of Rs 79,195.37 crore highlights a chronic underfunding of the healthcare sector. Allocations in previous years have consistently been below 1.5% of the GSDP, which indicates a persistent neglect of this vital sector.”

The organisation asserts that hospitals throughout the state face infrastructural inadequacies that impede their capacity to deliver quality healthcare services. The healthcare system is further compromised by severe staff shortages, adversely affecting timely and effective care provision. Additionally, the evolving and increasingly complex patterns of disease necessitate a robust and well-funded healthcare infrastructure, a requirement that the current budget fails to address. Rising inflation further diminishes the real value of the allocated budget, rendering any marginal increases insufficient to meet the state's healthcare demands.

Praja Arogya Vedika calls upon the government to take immediate and decisive measures to rectify this critical situation. The government must augment the health budget to comply with the WHO’s recommendation of allocating 6% of GSDP. Investment is urgently needed to upgrade and expand hospital infrastructure across the state. Additionally, the government must confront the critical shortage of healthcare personnel by initiating an extensive recruitment campaign.