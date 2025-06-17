Prahlad Venkatesh Joshi Offers Prayers at Mantralayam

Kurnool: Union minister Prahlad Venkatesh Joshi has offered prayers to saint Sri Raghavendra Swamy at his Brindavanam in Mantralayam on Monday.

The Union minister first offered prayers to village deity Manchalamma before proceeding to Raghavendra Swamy’s Nija Brindavanam. The head of the peetham, Sri Subudendra Teertha Swamy, has honoured the minister by placing a traditional turban on him, adorning him with a shawl and presented him a portrait of Raghavendra Swamy. The seer also blessed him after offering akshatas and prasadam.

The minister arrived in Mantralayam on Sunday night and stayed at the mutt’s guesthouse. He was received by roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy. On Monday morning, Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagaraju called on the Union minister.