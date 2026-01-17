Prabhala Teertham Held Amidst Religious Fervour in Konaseema

Vijayawada: The Prabhala Teertham festivities were held with religious fervour and festive spirit at Jagannathota in Mosalapalli of Ambajipeta mandal in the BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Friday.

Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh participated in the events and took darshan of ‘Ekadasa Rudrulu’. He said the government was paying special attention to the development of Konaseema region and also developing Manduva Houses to promote tourism in a big way.

He thanked chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for declaring the Prabhala Teertham a state festival.

Earlier, Konaseema district collector Mahesh Kumar inspected the procession of ‘Prabhalu’ as part of the festivities and asked the officials to ensure there’s no inconvenience to the devotees.

The Prabhala Teertham festivities date back to some 400 years and are held on the day of Kanuma festival after Makara Sankranti.

A large number of devotees took part in the festivities.