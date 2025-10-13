PPP policy more dangerous than privatisation: CPI (M)

Kakinada: CPI (Marxist) state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao warned that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy being adopted by the state government to run medical colleges is “more dangerous than privatisation” and urged its immediate withdrawal.

Addressing the media at Rajamahendravaram on Monday, he said a broad platform for struggle would be formed to protect government medical colleges. Rao alleged that the PPP model is a continuation of the monetisation policy pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allowing private control over public wealth.

He demanded the release of the CBI report exposing irregularities in private medical colleges across the country and cited malpractices in some colleges in Andhra Pradesh, including illegal seat allocations.

Rao questioned why the construction of new medical colleges had stalled after 2024, pointing out that the previous government built six colleges in three years. He cautioned that implementing PPP in colleges affiliated with government hospitals could deprive the poor of hospital beds.

Rao also urged authorities to ensure smooth preparations for the 2027 Pushkarams, suggesting a meeting of all parties under the Collector’s leadership to avoid untoward incidents. CPI(M) district secretary T. Arun and other leaders were present.