PPA Office to be Shifted to Rajamahendravaram Soon

Vijayawada: The Polavaram irrigation project works are going on at a brisk pace so as to complete the project by end of 2027. In view of this, the office of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) would be shifted to Rajamahendravaram from Hyderabad in about four months.

A communique from the Jal Shakthi ministry reached the PPA chief executive officer on the shifting of the PPA office to Rajamahendravaram, which is located close to the project.

As per this, the authorities are looking for a site at Dowleswaram where the offices of superintending engineer, executive engineer and other officers are located with regard to the Godavari head works.

In a related development, managing director of the AP power generation corporation, P. Pulla Reddy, inspected the construction works of the Polavaram Hydroelectric power project on Wednesday. He felt the need to complete the hydroelectric power station works for its commissioning by the time the Polavaram irrigation project works are completed.

During the day, he inspected major civil and hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical components of the power project.