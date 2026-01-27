Power Department Negligence Alleged as Boy Narrowly Escapes Electrocution in Kurnool

Kurnool: A school-going boy narrowly escaped death after an electric pole collapsed in front of him at Ashok Nagar in Kurnool town on Tuesday, bringing alleged negligence of the electricity department into sharp focus.

The incident occurred amid ongoing road repair works in the locality. As part of the works, deep pits had reportedly been dug close to several electricity poles, weakening their foundations. Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, officials failed to secure the poles or take preventive measures.

According to eyewitnesses, the minor was on his way to school when he noticed the pole tilting. Reacting swiftly, he ran backwards and escaped seconds before the pole crashed onto the road. Locals said a slight delay could have resulted in a fatal accident.

No other pedestrians were present at the spot at the time, averting a major tragedy. Residents expressed anger, alleging that the pole had been in a dangerous condition for several days. A local resident, Sunkanna, said people had repeatedly warned officials about the risk, but no action was taken. Another resident, Maremma, said frequent road digging and unattended works had become a serious safety hazard.

Residents further alleged that several electricity poles across the city are in a similarly weakened state. They also claimed that electricity officials did not reach the site for several hours after the incident. A video of the boy’s narrow escape has since gone viral on social media, intensifying calls for accountability and immediate corrective measures.