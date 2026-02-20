Poverty: MEPMA Holds State-Level Project Directors' Conference at Tadepalli

Vijayawada: The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas has convened a state-level project directors' conference in Tadepalli on Thursday, bringing together project directors from across Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting reviewed the progress of urban livelihood initiatives and charted priorities for the year ahead.

Addressing the gathering, mission director Vakati Karuna stressed the urgency of rolling out M Bookkeeping across Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and drew attention to the forthcoming Mana Dabbulu Mana Lekkalu initiative, designed to ensure transparent financial tracking and keep SHG members informed with accurate, real-time data on their finances.

She underscored the need for strict financial discipline at all levels from individual SHGs to their federations and announced that beginning the next financial year.

On the operational side, the mission director advised that SHG meetings be conducted regularly, supported by facial attendance technology and geo-fencing of fixed meeting locations.

She called on project directors to personally participate in these meetings and ensure active engagement from resource persons on the ground.

Vakati Karuna advised all project directors to complete the member addition exercise by March 31, 2026, with an explicit directive to eliminate any duplication in records.

Maintenance of a unified SHG database and ensuring timely completion of audits, savings updates, and loan records were highlighted as non-negotiable administrative responsibilities.

The mission director also expressed appreciation for the livelihood opportunities being generated for SHG women across urban areas and pointed to significant untapped potential in strengthening entrepreneurship activities statewide.