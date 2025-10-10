 Top
Potholed Highway near Ardham in Manyam Posing Risk to Commuters

10 Oct 2025 11:24 PM IST

The stretch from Parvathipuram to Kuneru spanning three states has deteriorated due to prolonged neglect, leading to frequent accidents

Large, waterlogged potholes seen dangerous on the interstate highway near Ardham village in Komarada mandal, Parvathi Puram Manyam district.

Visakhapatnam: Large potholes on the interstate highway, near Ardham village in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, have become a serious hazard for the local tribal population.

In particular, the stretch from Parvathipuram to Kuneru spanning three states has deteriorated due to prolonged neglect, leading to frequent accidents. While some resulted in deaths, many have suffered broken limbs.

CPM leaders have sought to remind the NDA coalition government that it had pledged to eliminate potholes in the state by Sankranti. CPM leader Kolli Sambamurthy said only patchworks have been carried out, leaving the core road unattended.

Daily commuters to and from Odisha continue to face the risk daily. The CPM has submitted formal complaints to Parvathipuram Manyam district collector demanding repairs.

In response, the Roads and Buildings department announced tenders worth over ₹4 crore to address the issue. Officials assured that work will begin after Vinayaka Chavithi or Dussehra. But there are no signs of the work starting.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
