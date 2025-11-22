Post-Mortems Of All Maoists Killed In Two Encounters Completed

VISAKHAPATNAM: Authorities have completed post-mortem of all 13 Maoists killed in two consecutive encounters in the Maredumilli forest area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Following DNA verification, the bodies have been handed over to respective family members of the Maoists.

Post-mortem of 10 members, including Central Committee member Hidma, his wife Raje, and Tech Shankar, the in-charge of Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region, had been completed on Friday. The bodies of these leaders, along with those of Malla, Jyoti, Lokesh, Karam Shammi, Lakmal, and Kamlu, had been released to their families on Friday itself.

On Saturday, authorities conducted post-mortem on the bodies of remaining three Maoists – Suresh alias Ramesh, Sainu alias Vasu, and Anitha, at the Rampachodavaram Area Hospital, before handing over the bodies to their relatives.

ASR district superintendent of police Amit Bardar, talking to this correspondent, said all the deceased Maoists, except Tech Shankar, hailed from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Shankar belonged to Vajrapukothur mandal in Srikakulam district.

Heavy security prevailed at the Rampachodavaram Area Hospital, where officials handed over the 13 Maoists bodies to their family members after matching DNA. Andhra Pradesh police have barred the public from entering the forest areas, advising them to remain at their residences.

This is in view of security forces continuing their combing operations along the Andhra-Odisha border. Surveillance is being maintained in the plains as well. Security has also been heightened in view of the Maoists calling for nationwide protests on Sunday.