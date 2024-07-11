Possibility exists over revival of RINL, says Kumaraswamy

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, has promised the state that he would discuss the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant revival issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and find a way out of the present impasse.

Kumaraswamy and junior minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma visited the steel plant on Thursday for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. They met top executives, union leaders and people’s representatives.

The minister said he would submit a comprehensive report on RINL to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I will seek PM’s blessings to revive RINL,’’ Kumaraswamy told the media later. To concerns about RINL privatisation, the minister said “There is no such thing now. I will talk to the PM about VSP’s revival.”

The maiden visit of the Union cabinet minister raised hopes amid a debate over the positioning of the alliance government in AP on the privatisation moves. The central team studied the current situation to enable the government take a final decision.

Kumaraswamy asserted the RINL's significance in providing livelihood for many people and expressed the government's commitment to safeguarding its operations. Addressing concerns about the potential privatisation of RINL, Kumaraswamy stated, “There is a possibility of revival of RINL.”

The ministers visited the plant first and then met the union leaders. They visited the Model room in the ED (Works) building, where Atul Bhatt, CMD RINL, explained the process and salient features of the plant. Later, the ministers visited RINL’s award gallery and congratulated RINL on bagging several prestigious awards. They reviewed the performance of RINL with the CMD, directors, the chief vigilance officer and senior executives.

Representatives of the steel executives association (SEA) presented their views to the ministers. Before leaving for Hyderabad, Kumaraswamy and Srinivasa Varma spoke to trade union leaders at the main conference hall.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivasa Varma said, “It is the luck of the VSP and people of AP that Kumaraswamy has taken a keen interest in RINL ever since he assumed charge. He has covered nearly four major PSUs.”

Kumaraswamy noted in the visitors' book, "After visiting the RINL plant, I believe it will be helpful to the country's GDP and support several hardworking families who believe it is their responsibility to save the plant. I want to give a message to the employees not to worry about the plant's closure. With the Prime Minister's blessings and support, this plant will continue to operate at 100 per cent capacity."