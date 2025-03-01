Posani will face legal action: Home Minister

Reacting to actor and YSRC leader Posani Krishna Murali's confession that he had used abusive language and tried to provoke the caste divide at the behest of former YSRC government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that Posani will face action, irrespective of who was behind the scene.

Nobody proven to be guilty can escape legal action, she said.

She attended the SI Passing Out in Anantapur.

Speaking to the media, she said that cases were filed against Posani for his derogatory speeches. Is there at least one person who can support Posani's words in the state, she asked.

YSRC leader Gorantla Madhav speaks of infighting in the party. The home minister said that people should think before using their words.

Political leaders should use their words with restraint, she suggested.

If the TD coalition government goes by the Red Book, no YSRC leader can walk on the street, she warned.

Posani says that he acted basing on the script of Sajjala but it will be the actor himself who has to bear the consequences.

The YSRC government had left Rs 900 crore arrears to the police department. The TD coalition government had cleared Rs 250 crore, she said.

The YSRC government neglected construction of the Forensic Lab, funded by the Central government, just because it is in Amaravati, she said.

Admitting that there was staff shortage in the Home department, the minister said all vacancies would be filled up soon.