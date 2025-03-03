Posani Shifted to Narasaraopet

Anantapur: Film actor and politician Posani Murali Krishna was transferred from Rajampet sub-jail in Annamayya district to Narasaraopet on Monday following a prisoner in transit (PT) warrant issued for shifting him.

Police teams from different districts had also sought PT warrants to take him into custody for pending cases. However, higher authorities reportedly directed that he be handed over to the Narasaraopet police in the Guntur district. After being presented before doctors and obtaining a medical certificate, he was officially transferred to Narasaraopet.

Posani Murali Krishna was arrested a few days ago by Railway Kodur police in connection with a pending case filed by a Janasena leader from Railway Kodur. The case pertained to alleged derogatory remarks he made against the then-opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Sources indicate that around 17 cases have been registered against him, with multiple police stations preparing PT warrants for custody. On Monday, Rajampet prison authorities received three PT warrants—one each from Guntur, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anantapur rural districts. After reviewing them, they handed him over to the Guntur district police.