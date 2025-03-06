Posani Sent to 14-Day Remand in Kurnool

Kurnool: YSRC leader and actor Posani Krishna Murali was produced before the in-charge magistrate in Kurnool, as the Adoni court judge was on leave. Judicial First-Class Magistrate Aparna remanded him for 14 days late on Tuesday, after which he was shifted from Guntur jail to Kurnool District Jail.

On November 14, 2024, Jana Sena Adoni town president Malisetty Renu Verma lodged a complaint, alleging that Posani had made derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and minister Nara Lokesh. The case against Posani was registered at Adoni Three Town police station last year under Crime No. 119/24.

So far, 17 cases have been registered across the state against Posani for his alleged derogatory comments against the Chief Minister, Deputy CM and the minister. Police from multiple districts are reportedly seeking his custody under PT warrants.