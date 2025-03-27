Ports Will Contribute to AP’s Economic Growth: Minister

Vijayawada: Infrastructure minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh's extensive coastline and abundant natural resources will play a significant role in the state's future economic development.

The minister stated this at a review meeting on Thursday at the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB) office in Mangalagiri. The meeting focused on the progress of port and fishing harbour development, apart from functioning of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Janardhan Reddy observed that timely completion of the under-construction ports and fishing harbours will enable AP to effectively utilise its long coastal stretch and natural resources. He stressed that, after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the role of seaports has become increasingly crucial to the state’s economic growth.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress of three significant ports being developed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) model. He directed the Maritime Board officials to ensure their rapid completion. He also assessed the development of four fishing harbours under Phase 1 and the upcoming five low-cost fishing harbours under Phase 2. Additionally, he inquired about the progress of six fish landing centres.

Secretary (Investments and Infrastructure) Dr. N. Yuvaraj, AP Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satya, Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, Maritime Board chief engineer G.V. Raghava Rao and Fisheries commissioner Ram Shankar Naik participated in the meeting.