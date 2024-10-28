Portion of retaining wall along Krishna River on Sitanagaram side collapses

Vijayawada: A section of the retaining wall along the Krishna River on the Sitanagaram side collapsed due to damage sustained from heavy rains and unprecedented floods in September. The already deteriorating river wall structure fell into the Krishna River two days ago after suffering further damage from the recent rains.

Local residents have urged authorities to repair the wall immediately or construct a temporary barrier to prevent vehicles or pedestrians from falling into the river. The road on the Sitanagaram side is frequently used by residents of Sundaraiah Nagar, Undavalli, and Tadepalli to commute into Vijayawada city from the Prakasam Barrage side.



It is also important to note that sections of the railing on the Prakasam Barrage have slightly tilted, posing a danger to pedestrians and commuters alike on the structure.



