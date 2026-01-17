Poranki Goshala To Supply Milk To Indrakeeladri For Sri Chakra Archana

Vijayawada: In a move aimed at enhancing the purity of rituals and upholding age-old scriptural practices, authorities of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada have decided to use cows’ fresh milk sourced directly from the temple-managed goshala at Poranki.

The temple administration said Sri Chakra Navaaranarchana is considered one of the most sacred rituals offered to Goddess Durga. Tradition mandates the exclusive use of freshly drawn cow’s milk. To strictly adhere to the scriptural norms and ensure authenticity in temple rituals, temple authorities have replaced packaged milk with fresh milk obtained daily from the Poranki goshala.

The goshala, constructed recently at Poranki village in Krishna district, has been designed to accommodate around 30 cows. Fresh milk is transported to the hill shrine every morning under close supervision, ensuring that it reaches the temple in its purest form for use in daily worship and special rituals.

Temple officials said their decision has been influenced by earlier incidents of packaged milk facing quality issues occasional, including contamination. The administration has thus put in place a special monitoring mechanism to ensure that only clean and high-grade milk is used for all ritual purposes.

Temple executive officer (EO) V.K. Seena Naik said the initiative not only strengthens the sanctity of the rituals but also reflects sensitivity towards devotees’ sentiments. “Using fresh cow’s milk drawn from our own goshala enhances the spiritual purity of the pooja. It reinforces devotees’ faith in the temple’s commitment to tradition and cleanliness,” the EO maintained.

Devotees have welcomed this decision as a step towards preserving the sacred customs associated with the revered Indrakeeladri shrine.